Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 108,203 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $215.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

