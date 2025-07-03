Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,966 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.27% of Dover worth $64,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dover by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 29.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Trading Up 1.1%

DOV opened at $188.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

