Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,553 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $49,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.13.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $432.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.53 and its 200-day moving average is $378.65. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $438.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

