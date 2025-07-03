Axis Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $127.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

