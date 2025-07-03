Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.
Bombardier Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.