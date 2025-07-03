DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on DoubleDown Interactive from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,186,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 154,087 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

