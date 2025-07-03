Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWR. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.95.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $373.45 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $382.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 26.6% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,842,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after acquiring an additional 401,418 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,017,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.