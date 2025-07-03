Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,386 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $85,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $427.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.06 and a 200-day moving average of $481.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.