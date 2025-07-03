Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

