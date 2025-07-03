First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Stock Price Up 56.3% – Time to Buy?

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) traded up 56.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. 4,815,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,103% from the average session volume of 114,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
First Andes Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65.
First Andes Silver Company Profile
First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Andes Silver
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Jefferies Raises Broadcom Price Target to $315: 19% Upside Ahead
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Whiplash for Investors: AeroVironment’s Confusing Stock Signals
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Ultimate Trump Bump: These Gov’t Backed Stocks Are Exploding
Receive News & Ratings for First Andes Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Andes Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.