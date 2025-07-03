SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.92 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 148574266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

SOFI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

