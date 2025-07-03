Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 1706112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTDOY. Wedbush raised Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nintendo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Nintendo Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Nintendo had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nintendo by 2,029.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 262,837 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,633,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Nintendo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

