Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $105.70 Million Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $105,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 99.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 50.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 70.5% during the first quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 206,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $706.66 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $674.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.49. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.