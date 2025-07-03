Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 814,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

