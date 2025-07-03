Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,957 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after buying an additional 5,814,581 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after buying an additional 2,508,825 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.22. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

