Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $293 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,691,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,002,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,602,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

