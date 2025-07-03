NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 50% – Should You Sell?

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) fell 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 241,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 95,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

NexOptic Technology Stock Down 50.0%

The company has a market cap of C$976,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

About NexOptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

