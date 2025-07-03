Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Acquired by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Clark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,237 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,697,000 after acquiring an additional 617,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,025,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 217,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 132,194 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

