Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,449 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after buying an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $157,533,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,627,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after buying an additional 755,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

