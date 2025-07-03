Critical Contrast: Archer Aviation (ACHR) & Its Peers

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Archer Aviation to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A -$536.80 million -7.63 Archer Aviation Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 9.58

Archer Aviation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88 Archer Aviation Competitors 392 2129 3303 120 2.53

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential upside of 31.25%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.78% -61.08% Archer Aviation Competitors -410.20% -70.11% -13.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Archer Aviation peers beat Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

