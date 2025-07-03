Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) versus Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Shanghai Electric Group has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hubbell has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Hubbell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hubbell $5.63 billion 3.94 $777.80 million $14.78 28.09

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Electric Group and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 14.29% 27.68% 12.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Hubbell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hubbell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shanghai Electric Group and Hubbell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Electric Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hubbell 0 5 3 0 2.38

Hubbell has a consensus price target of $455.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Hubbell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than Shanghai Electric Group.

Summary

Hubbell beats Shanghai Electric Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions. The Industrial Equipment segment provides elevators, electric motors, and industrial basic parts; and intelligent manufacturing and construction industrialization equipment. The Integration Services segment offers energy, environmental protection, and automation engineering services; industrial internet; financing leasing, factoring, asset management, insurance brokerage, etc. services; and international trade and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric Holding Group Co., Ltd.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies. It also designs and manufactures various industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product-oriented internet sites; and special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers. The Utility Solution segment designs, manufactures, and sells electrical distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products, such as arresters, insulators, connectors, anchors, bushings, and enclosures cutoffs and switches; and utility infrastructure products, including smart meters, communications systems, and protection and control devices. This segment sells its products to distributors. Its brand portfolio includes Hubbell, Kellems, Bryant, Burndy, CMC, Bell, TayMac, Wiegmann, Killark, Hawke, Aclara, Fargo, Quazite, Hot Box, etc. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

