Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $17.79 Million in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 731,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,794,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 27.82% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JANU opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Jan ETF (JANU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. JANU was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

