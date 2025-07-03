Financial Analysis: Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE) vs. California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) and Rock Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:RCKE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Rock Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 13.70% 11.45% 5.64% Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California Resources and Rock Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 2 9 2 3.00 Rock Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $61.27, indicating a potential upside of 30.95%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Rock Energy Resources.

97.8% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.0% of Rock Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and Rock Energy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.20 billion 1.30 $376.00 million $5.51 8.49 Rock Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Energy Resources.

Summary

California Resources beats Rock Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Rock Energy Resources

Rock Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development of gold and associated mineral assets. It holds interests in the Red Arrow mine. The company was founded on April 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

