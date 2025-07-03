Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Stock Holdings Increased by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BSCY opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

