What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Exelixis Q1 Earnings?

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

EXEL opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Exelixis has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $49.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

