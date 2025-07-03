William Blair Weighs in on Astrana Health Q1 Earnings

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Astrana Health by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 144.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

