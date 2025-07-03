William Blair Weighs in on Astrana Health Q1 Earnings

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Astrana Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $620.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Astrana Health Stock Down 1.6%
NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Astrana Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrana Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Astrana Health by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 144.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
