Drum Hill Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

