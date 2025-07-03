Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for BCRX Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after buying an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,769 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.