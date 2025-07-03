DA Davidson Has Negative Estimate for OCFC FY2026 Earnings

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OCFC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.