Revisor Wealth Management LLC Invests $461,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after acquiring an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,334,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.