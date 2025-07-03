Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,226,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,241,000 after buying an additional 2,312,291 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,368,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,224,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

VUSB opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.