SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

