Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 311 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

