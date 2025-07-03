Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Trimmed by Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $13,094,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

