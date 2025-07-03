Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.5% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

