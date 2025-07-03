Monks (LON:MNKS) Posts Earnings Results

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.75 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Monks had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 96.67%.

Monks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Monks stock opened at GBX 1,299.50 ($17.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,232.99. Monks has a 1 year low of GBX 984.03 ($13.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,354 ($18.49).

Get Monks alerts:

Monks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

Receive News & Ratings for Monks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.