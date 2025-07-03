iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.