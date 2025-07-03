Axis Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 13,037 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 204.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $197.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

