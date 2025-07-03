Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.92.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.