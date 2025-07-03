International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 176.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.95 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

