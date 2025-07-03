Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,450 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 113.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.99 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

