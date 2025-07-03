Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $2,223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter worth $3,223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,784,000.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MRP stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In other Millrose Properties news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,667.60. This represents a 154.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $530,800 in the last three months.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

