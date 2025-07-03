Cannon Advisors Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in State Street by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 720,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,757,000 after buying an additional 254,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,070,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of STT stock opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

