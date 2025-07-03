iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Trimmed by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

