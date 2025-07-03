Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Lynda Scearcy Sells 3,703 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) Director Lynda Scearcy sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $111,127.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,312.33. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Lynda Scearcy sold 4,297 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $128,995.94.

Shares of BSRR opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

