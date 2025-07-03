Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $477.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.38. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.