Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO James S. Cox Sells 5,858 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $126,942.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,399.88. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 90.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.