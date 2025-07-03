Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,591.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS PAUG opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $796.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

