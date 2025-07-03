W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. W.P. Carey has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

Institutional Trading of W.P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $1,428,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in W.P. Carey by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

