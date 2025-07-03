Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 5.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,801,000 after acquiring an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Credicorp by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,092,000 after purchasing an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after purchasing an additional 282,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 747,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $225.53 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

